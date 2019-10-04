Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,866,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,006. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.37. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.64 and its 200 day moving average is $129.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Buckingham Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.52.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total transaction of $634,100.46. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,967.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

