Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AES. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,049,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,299,000 after purchasing an additional 879,900 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 827.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 33,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,206,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AES traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 178,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.66. AES Corp has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). AES had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. AES’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $3,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julian Nebreda sold 18,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $287,487.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at $538,185.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Bank of America upgraded AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.57 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI set a $19.00 price objective on AES and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AES from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AES has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

