Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 26.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBHT. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $5,564,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,060,935.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $118,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,126 shares of company stock worth $8,971,721. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBHT stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.37. The stock had a trading volume of 42,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,261. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12-month low of $83.64 and a 12-month high of $122.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.90.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

