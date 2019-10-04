Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 417 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

RCI traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $48.65. 20,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,181. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $55.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCI shares. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.18.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

