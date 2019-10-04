Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 20.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 45.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 26,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,713,533.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $210,623.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,944.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 810,674 shares of company stock worth $52,487,295 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,302. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $71.77.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $302.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

