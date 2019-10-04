Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in British American Tobacco by 2.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 50.1% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in British American Tobacco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 17.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 2.8% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.74. 104,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,411. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. British American Tobacco PLC has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $46.83.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered British American Tobacco from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

