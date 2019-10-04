Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 437 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Fiserv by 581.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $15,953,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 6.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $12,431,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,120,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,248 shares in the company, valued at $14,916,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,000 shares of company stock worth $14,713,000. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.86 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.97 on Thursday, reaching $102.93. The stock had a trading volume of 170,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051,406. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $109.92. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.23.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

