Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 322 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,162,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,476,000 after acquiring an additional 210,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,276,000 after buying an additional 561,317 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,975,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,291,000 after buying an additional 816,141 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,837,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,123,000 after buying an additional 35,568 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,136,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,210,000 after buying an additional 505,458 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $2,204,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 910,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,370,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $1,138,573.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,518 shares of company stock worth $7,625,374 in the last 90 days. 13.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $104.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,127. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.72. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a one year low of $89.48 and a one year high of $131.04.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a 0.70000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Argus lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.30.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

