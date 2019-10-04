Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 240 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in W W Grainger during the second quarter worth $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in W W Grainger by 41.7% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in W W Grainger by 34.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in W W Grainger by 150.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in W W Grainger during the second quarter worth $64,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWW. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on W W Grainger from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities downgraded W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.18.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $288.56. 13,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.78. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $255.09 and a 12 month high of $360.71.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.