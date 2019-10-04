Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Sector Perform”

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$24.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$28.00.

VET has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. CSFB reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.42.

TSE VET traded up C$0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$20.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,349,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,218. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.62. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.18 and a 1 year high of C$43.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.37). The firm had revenue of C$428.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$436.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.89%.

In other news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.07, for a total transaction of C$115,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,231,107.48.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

