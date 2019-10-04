Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $363,000 Investment in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,513,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,939 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 23.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,058,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,183,000 after acquiring an additional 198,800 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 940,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 591,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 45.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 454,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,408,000 after acquiring an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,533. Toyota Motor Corp has a 1-year low of $111.12 and a 1-year high of $138.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.70 and a 200 day moving average of $125.94. The company has a market capitalization of $183.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $69.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.96 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 9.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corp will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

