Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $449,000 in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniqure by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,688,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,036,000 after purchasing an additional 29,629 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Uniqure by 3,265.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,023,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,390 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniqure by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,817,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,416,000 after purchasing an additional 90,391 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniqure by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,307,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Uniqure by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,766,000 after acquiring an additional 56,098 shares during the period. 69.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QURE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniqure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.08.

NASDAQ QURE traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.96. 22,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,781. Uniqure NV has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $82.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 8.07.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,232.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uniqure NV will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uniqure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $571,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,925,746.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $189,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,116.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,241. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

