Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Takes $1 Million Position in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 122,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. owned 0.11% of American Axle & Manufact. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 189,832 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 682,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut American Axle & Manufact. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Axle & Manufact. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

NYSE AXL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.15. 173,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,877. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $924.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.19.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

