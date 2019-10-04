Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Sells 18,911 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lessened its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,911 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co comprises about 1.1% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,134,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,977,000 after acquiring an additional 578,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,670,000 after acquiring an additional 898,845 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,916,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,741,000 after acquiring an additional 228,920 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,056,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,906,000 after acquiring an additional 32,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 20,030.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229,751 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total value of $2,201,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,130.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,452 shares of company stock valued at $28,252,925 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.92.

LLY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.88. 93,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,574,616. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $104.17 and a 52 week high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

