Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Reduces Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. trimmed its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,240 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 1.6% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 29.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 565 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 22.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.90.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $983,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,377.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,196 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $453,755.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,738.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,522.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

