Venus Metals (ASX:VMC) Trading 5.9% Higher

Venus Metals Co. Limited (ASX:VMC)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.18 ($0.13) and last traded at A$0.18 ($0.13), 109,777 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 287,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.17 ($0.12).

The firm has a market cap of $21.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.16.

Venus Metals Company Profile (ASX:VMC)

Venus Metals Corporation Limited engages in the exploration of mineral tenements in Western Australia. It primarily explores for vanadium, cobalt, nickel, gold, and lithium. The company holds a 100% interest in the Youanmi Gold Project located in the northeast of the city of Perth; the Youanmi Lithium Project located in the Murchison District; the Youanmi Cobalt-Nickel-Scandium Project located on the southern margin of the Youanmi greenstone belt; and the Youanmi Vanadium Project.

