Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $5.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.00. 1,812,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,926. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $79.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $52,004.52. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,201.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.57, for a total transaction of $2,513,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at $98,196.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,862 shares of company stock worth $11,483,762. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 490.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 260,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,011,000 after purchasing an additional 216,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $19,972,000. Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

