VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Up 10.4%

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) shot up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.53, 7,080,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 449% from the average session volume of 1,290,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VBIV shares. Oppenheimer set a $5.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of VBI Vaccines to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 1,582.45% and a negative return on equity of 73.80%. Analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Baxter acquired 150,000 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 608,255 shares in the company, valued at $304,127.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 20,000,000 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 30,172,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,085,440 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 2,089.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,224,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,318 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 25,951,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 2,174,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 409,800 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 1,051,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 319,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 664.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 174,576 shares in the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

