Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,967 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of Varian Medical Systems worth $22,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 4,724.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 316,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,784,000 after acquiring an additional 309,452 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 51,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 324.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Several research firms have commented on VAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

In other news, SVP Gary E. Bischoping, Jr. sold 56,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $7,454,113.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,631,216.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $62,877.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,234.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,579,096 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock traded up $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $114.66. The company had a trading volume of 227,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,750. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.11. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $142.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $825.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.29 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.