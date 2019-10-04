Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 363,942 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,332,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 363,942 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $234,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,403,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,589,000 after acquiring an additional 520,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,570,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,868,000 after acquiring an additional 63,070 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,798,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,832,000 after acquiring an additional 148,996 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,016,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,095,000 after acquiring an additional 98,653 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,016,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,095,000 after acquiring an additional 98,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX IBKR traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.90. The stock had a trading volume of 444,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,800. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.00. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $283.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on IBKR shares. Compass Point upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

