Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 299,548 Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,461,758 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 299,548 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.02% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $223,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,301,467 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $268,766,000 after purchasing an additional 345,212 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 8.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,878,373 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $105,952,000 after acquiring an additional 217,359 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $70,242,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 3.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 661,525 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after acquiring an additional 19,845 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKS stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.65. The company had a trading volume of 104,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,086. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.21. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 1-year low of $29.69 and a 1-year high of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 3.64%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup set a $37.00 target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

