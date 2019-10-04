Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 27,030 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of United Community Banks worth $233,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. FMR LLC raised its position in United Community Banks by 66.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,821,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,516 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 10.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,839,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,543,000 after purchasing an additional 175,070 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the second quarter worth $4,414,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 10.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,403,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,086,000 after purchasing an additional 134,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 86.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 262,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 121,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UCBI shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 7,684 shares of company stock valued at $214,150 over the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,233. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.28. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $29.79.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.30 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

