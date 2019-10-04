Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 21,749 Shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,201,451 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,749 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.35% of First Financial Bancorp worth $247,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 23,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on FFBC shares. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of FFBC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.45. 16,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,999. First Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average is $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.25.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $156.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.34 million. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 28.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from First Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.35%.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 26,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $674,955.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 329,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,352,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vince Berta bought 1,500 shares of First Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $33,675.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,473 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

