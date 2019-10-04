Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,236,324 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,087 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.48% of South State worth $238,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of South State by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of South State by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,017,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,976,000 after acquiring an additional 204,920 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in South State by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get South State alerts:

SSB traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.70. 4,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,118. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.82 and a 200 day moving average of $73.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. South State Corp has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $83.21.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.75 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 25.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that South State Corp will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other South State news, Director James W. Roquemore sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $364,834.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,767.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John C. Pollok sold 7,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $557,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,450,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,810. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SSB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $88.00 price objective on South State and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens restated a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of South State in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.