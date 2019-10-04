Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,766,140 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 83,395 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of PDC Energy worth $243,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,784 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,483 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 30,859 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered PDC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. MKM Partners raised their price target on PDC Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.65.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 1,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $52,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.29. The stock had a trading volume of 50,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,157. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.95. PDC Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.38.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.78 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PDC Energy Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

