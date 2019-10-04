Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,345,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 14.14% of Walker & Dunlop worth $231,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,250,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,159,000 after purchasing an additional 126,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 25,524 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 316,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,849,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 241,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point set a $63.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $551,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,888. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 90,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $5,075,342.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,340,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,283,056.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,389 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,542. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.37. 43,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,966. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.23. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $59.39.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $200.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

