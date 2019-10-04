Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,021,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002,790 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.09% of 8X8 worth $241,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EGHT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 50.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,456,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,419,000 after acquiring an additional 488,189 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 7.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,375,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,380,000 after acquiring an additional 295,759 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 19.6% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,271,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after acquiring an additional 208,570 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 624.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 202,604 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 26.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 825,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after acquiring an additional 170,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In other 8X8 news, CEO Vikram Verma acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $98,868.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $171,601.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGHT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.23. 34,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,035. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $26.67.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $96.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 target price on shares of 8X8 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. B. Riley lowered shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on shares of 8X8 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.65.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

