Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,472,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.28% of Bottomline Technologies worth $197,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPAY. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 17.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 648.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 9,925 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $428,958.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,114.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 3,010 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $123,109.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,132 shares of company stock worth $1,855,852 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPAY. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.21.

Shares of EPAY opened at $38.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.45. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $71.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $108.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.17 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

