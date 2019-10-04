Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 277,500 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,053,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.77% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $220,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,096,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 224,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.0% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 837,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,893,000 after purchasing an additional 156,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.63. The company had a trading volume of 106,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,262. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.29. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.15.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 48.31% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCPT. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

