Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 125,275 Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,983,838 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after buying an additional 125,275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $200,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at $26,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth $28,518,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 199.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 899 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 9.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.94.

NYSE:CGC opened at $23.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average is $37.52. Canopy Growth Corp has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $59.25.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 647.47%. The company had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

