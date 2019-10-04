Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,341,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Granite Construction worth $209,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GVA. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 722,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,194,000 after buying an additional 111,381 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 371,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,906,000 after acquiring an additional 45,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

NYSE:GVA opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Granite Construction Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.50.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $789.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.73 million. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

In other news, Director David H. Kelsey acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.21 per share, with a total value of $151,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Desai Jigisha acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.33 per share, with a total value of $28,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,456 shares of company stock valued at $597,443 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley cut shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Granite Construction from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Construction has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.