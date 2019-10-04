Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 7,602 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,682,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.93% of Morningstar worth $243,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.1% during the second quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 13.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Shares of MORN stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.92. The company had a trading volume of 25,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.14. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $99.67 and a one year high of $162.53.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 16.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MORN. BidaskClub cut Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $1,253,658.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 21,771,072 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,318,197.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 16,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.22, for a total value of $2,349,316.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,757,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,365,712.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 341,423 shares of company stock valued at $52,731,336. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.