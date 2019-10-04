Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 363,579 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,513,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,579 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.70% of Bausch Health Companies worth $239,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,340,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,967,000 after buying an additional 44,362 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,318,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,133,000 after buying an additional 1,616,428 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,180,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,839,000 after buying an additional 173,614 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,486,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,495,000 after buying an additional 622,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Papa purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $699,300.00. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 3,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $98,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock worth $410,355 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BHC. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.68.

NYSE BHC traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.38. 2,993,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $28.45.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a positive return on equity of 52.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

