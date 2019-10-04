VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Gap Up to $26.94

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.41, but opened at $26.94. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $27.40, with a volume of 84,204,601 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200,000 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 15,488,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,876,000 after acquiring an additional 267,649 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 487.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,581,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,779,175 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1,801.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,052,972 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,903,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,218,000 after acquiring an additional 912,520 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

