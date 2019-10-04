Van Elle (LON:VANL) Trading Down 3.6%

Van Elle Holdings PLC (LON:VANL)’s stock price was down 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38.08 ($0.50), approximately 43,931 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 82,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.52).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Van Elle in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 40.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Van Elle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.50%.

About Van Elle (LON:VANL)

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of services, such as auger displacement piling, cased continuous flight auger piling, continuous flight auger piling, design, drilled piling, drilling and grouting, driven piling, foundation testing, ground investigation, rail sheet piling, specialist piling, rock bolt and netting, rotary bored piling, screw piling, and precast modular foundation services, as well as precast modular signal, gantry, and OLE foundation services; specialist on-track rail, restricted access, and highway GI Services; and services in the areas of geothermal boreholes, and ground anchors and soil nails.

