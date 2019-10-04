ValuEngine Upgrades Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
WTFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.57.
NASDAQ WTFC traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $62.77. 279,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,927. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.47. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $88.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.
In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.92 per share, with a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,912.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 208.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $446,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,252.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 83,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 77,390 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.
