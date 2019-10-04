ValuEngine Upgrades Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.57.

NASDAQ WTFC traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $62.77. 279,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,927. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.47. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $88.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $364.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.40 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.92 per share, with a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,912.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 208.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $446,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,252.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 83,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 77,390 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

