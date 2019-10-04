ValuEngine Upgrades Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) to Hold

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.88.

NYSE DOOR traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.20. 152,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.33. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $63.75.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $562.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.81 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Masonite International will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 3,466.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

