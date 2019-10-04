ValuEngine Upgrades Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) to Hold

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

JFBC stock remained flat at $$17.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 736. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $71.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.19. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Jeffersonville Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 27.07%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers personal checking accounts; and small business checking, business checking, NOW checking, estate checking, non-profit checking, and interest on lawyer accounts.

