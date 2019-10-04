ValuEngine Upgrades Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) to Hold

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolphin Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dolphin Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.63.
Shares of DLPN stock remained flat at $$0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 20,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,121. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19.
About Dolphin Entertainment
Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.
