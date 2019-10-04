ValuEngine Upgrades Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
DLAKY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday. They set an underperform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Societe Generale cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Nord/LB cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.
OTCMKTS DLAKY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.50. 143,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,573. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average of $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.
