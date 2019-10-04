ValuEngine Upgrades Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

DLAKY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday. They set an underperform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Societe Generale cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Nord/LB cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

OTCMKTS DLAKY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.50. 143,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,573. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average of $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

