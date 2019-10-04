ValuEngine Downgrades COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) to Strong Sell

COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of COMWLTH BK AUS/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

OTCMKTS:CMWAY traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,404. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.01. COMWLTH BK AUS/S has a one year low of $46.09 and a one year high of $58.37.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

