Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Shares Up 5.8%

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) shares shot up 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.43 and last traded at C$2.39, 129,207 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 222,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.68 million and a P/E ratio of -24.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.53.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valeura Energy Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Valeura Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Turkey. The company has interests in various oil and gas properties primarily located in the Thrace Basin located in northwest Turkey. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 91 gross producing wells.

