Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $22,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 453,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,472,000 after buying an additional 192,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $83.36. 1,400,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,512,251. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.62 and a 200-day moving average of $82.01. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $68.81 and a 52-week high of $120.72.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

