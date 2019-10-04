Vale (NYSE:VALE) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) fell 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.87, 35,680,348 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 43% from the average session volume of 24,865,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VALE. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.37.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.50. The company has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.34). Vale had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Vale SA will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vale by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,378,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,286,000 after buying an additional 91,453 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at $877,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,654,000. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,260,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Company Profile (NYSE:VALE)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

