USD Coin Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Day (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00012210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Korbit, Coinsuper and FCoin. In the last week, USD Coin has traded flat against the dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $476.18 million and $173.21 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.17 or 0.02164573 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00056715 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006464 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008854 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 60.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 476,672,980 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,799,257 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbase Pro, Crex24, Coinsuper, Kucoin, CPDAX, Hotbit, FCoin, OKEx, Poloniex, LATOKEN, CoinEx, Korbit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.