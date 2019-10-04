US Bancorp DE Sells 4,300 Shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ebix were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ebix by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Ebix by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ebix by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ebix in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBIX shares. TheStreet upgraded Ebix from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ebix from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

In related news, major shareholder Fondation Rennes sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $2,236,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,163,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,843,165.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,916,033 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBIX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.99. The stock had a trading volume of 73,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,908. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average is $46.11. Ebix Inc has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $78.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). Ebix had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $144.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Ebix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Ebix’s payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

