US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 155,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 31,834 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $794,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 264.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 322,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 234,218 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,330,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,463,000 after acquiring an additional 45,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.95. 38,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,537. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.0669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

