US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atika Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 70.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 458,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,621,000 after acquiring an additional 189,628 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $14,113,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,559,000 after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 199.9% during the second quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $231.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $202.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.28.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,173,365 shares in the company, valued at $388,737,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael W. Bonney acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.74 per share, for a total transaction of $173,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,603.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 35,752 shares of company stock worth $3,940,114. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.02. 60,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,947. The company has a quick ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.86. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $158.80. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 2.13.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($2.66). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 165.52% and a negative return on equity of 55.37%. The business had revenue of $94.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.67) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

