US Bancorp DE Purchases New Position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CZA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $960,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,515,000.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.82. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,604. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.26 and a 200 day moving average of $70.40. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $73.61.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

