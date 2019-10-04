US Bancorp DE Has $195,000 Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,431 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Aramark were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Aramark by 9,798.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,533,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,018,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,743 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Aramark by 84.1% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,937,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,783 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Aramark by 3.9% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 18,458,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,597,000 after acquiring an additional 686,953 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Aramark by 4.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,008,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,913,000 after acquiring an additional 469,963 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aramark alerts:

ARMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price objective on Aramark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura upgraded Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aramark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

In related news, insider Keith Bethel sold 7,500 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARMK stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.14. The company had a trading volume of 528,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,054. Aramark has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.23. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.